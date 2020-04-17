12 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 553

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 today: 7 on Oahu, 3 on Hawaii Island, and 7 from Maui County. These numbers include 5 cases that were previously reported as “pending” but have since been allocated to the appropriate county.

The state total is now at 553. Of those 553 total positive tests, 154 are still active cases. The Department of Health reported over 20,000 tests have been administered.

3 new cases required hospitalization, though it is not yet known whether they are new cases or previously reported cases whose conditions have worsened. 16 more patients have recovered, totaling 390 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 44 (3)

Honolulu: 380 (7)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 102 (7)

Pending/Unknown: 0 (-5)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 6

Required Hospitalization: 48 (3)

Deaths: 9

Released from isolation: 390 (16)

As unemployment becomes an increasingly widespread concern, Governor Ige has said that Hawaii doesn’t meet the criteria for re-opening just yet.

For more details, visit the DOH website here.