114 coronavirus cases, no new deaths reported in Hawaii on April 1

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Apr. 1. There are 72 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 30 on Maui, eight on the Big Island and four out of state. That brings the state total to 29,794.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 463.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: