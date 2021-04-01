114 coronavirus cases, no new deaths reported in Hawaii on April 1

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 114 new COVID-19 cases on Apr. 1. There are 72 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 30 on Maui, eight on the Big Island and four out of state. That brings the state total to 29,794.

No new coronavirus-related deaths were reported for the state on Thursday. The death toll now stands at 463.

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,487 (8)
  • Honolulu: 23,134 (72)
  • Kauai: 191 (0)
  • Maui: 2,886 (30)
  • Lanai: 111 (0)
  • Molokai: 34 (0)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 951 (4)
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,997 (8)
  • Deaths: 463 (0)
  • Cases in the past 14 days: 1,223

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CDC data: Vaccinated people unlikely to spread coronavirus

Trade winds expected to continue across the state

Biden Administration's efforts to counter vaccine hesitancy

The latest from DC

More Top Stories

Trending Stories