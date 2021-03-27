113 coronavirus cases, four deaths reported in Hawaii on March 27

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 113 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths on Saturday, March 27, 2021.

There are 28 coronavirus cases on the Big Island, one on Kauai, 74 on Maui and 14 residents diagnosed out of state.

The DOH reports one case on Oahu was removed from the counts.

That brings state total to 29,306.

The state death toll rises to 462.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: