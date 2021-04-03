112 Coronavirus cases, four deaths reported in Hawaii on April 3

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 112 new coronavirus cases and four new deaths on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

There are 72 coronavirus cases on Oahu, nine the Big Island, one on Kauai, 24 on Maui and six residents diagnosed out of state.

That brings state total to 30,039.

The state death toll rises to 467.

Here is an in-depth breakdown: