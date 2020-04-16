11 new cases of COVID-19 bring state total to 541

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 today: 4 on Oahu, 3 from Maui County and four that are still pending. The state total is now at 541, 158 of which are still active cases. The Department of Health reported over 20,000 tests have been administered.

No new cases required hospitalization. 15 more patients have recovered, totaling 374 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 41

Honolulu: 373 (4)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 95 (3)

Pending/Unknown: 5 (4)

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 6

Required Hospitalization: 45

Deaths: 9

Released from isolation: 374 (15)

As Hawaii continues to flatten the curve, experts are looking at plans to re-open the economy, which could be as early as May. However, talks of a 20% pay cut for public workers — including teachers — has also been discussed.

For more details, visit the DOH website here.