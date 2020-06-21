11 new cases of COVID-19; 9 on Oahu, 2 on the Big Island brings state total to 814

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The Department of Health reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 on June 21 for the state. There’s 9 cases on Oahu and 2 cases on the Big Island. The state total is now 814.
One person had to be hospitalized. Seven new recoveries were also reported, totaling 651 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 146 active cases in Hawaii.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 85 (2)
- Honolulu: 566 (9)
- Kauai: 29
- Maui: 122
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12
- Required Hospitalization: 97
- Deaths: 17
- Released from isolation: 651 (7)
