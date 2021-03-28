102 coronavirus cases, no new deaths reported in Hawaii on March 28

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 102 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths on Sunday, March 28, 2021.

There are 61 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 15 the Big Island, and 26 on Maui.

That brings state total to 29,408

The state death toll remains at 462.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 2,432 (15)
  • Honolulu: 22,964 (61)
  • Kauai: 189
  • Maui: 2,779 (26)
  • Lanai: 110
  • Molokai: 34
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI:925
  • Required Hospitalization: 1,978
  • Deaths: 462
  • Cases in the past 14 days:1,104

