101-year-old retired Air Force Colonel visits National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl on Memorial Day

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Residents at a senior living community in Kapolei were able to take a special field trip on Memorial Day.

Ilima at Leihano organized special ways to honor Memorial Day.

Residents got to take a bus ride to the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

While they weren’t able to get off the bus, the drive-in visit was special for everyone.

It was extra special for one of the residents 101-year-old retired Air Force Colonel Bruce Hunt.

He flew 172 combat missions in WWII, and 125 combat missions during the Vietnam War.

