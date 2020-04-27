1,000 “Stew in a Bag” grocery kits given out to newly unemployed households

HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 1,000 “Stew in a Bag” grocery kits were distributed to newly unemployed households on Sunday, April 26.

The City says that there were about seven tons of locally sourced produce, meat, 34,560 eggs, and everything needed for a recipe of local stew able to provide 10,000 meals.

As Mayor Kirk Caldwell loaded bags in car trunks snaked throughout the soccer complex, he shared, “Today has shown there a tremendous need – they are our family, our friends, our neighors – and I couldn’t be prouder to be out here today serving those that have given so much to our community.”

Those who came after the food was distributed were given gift cards to Foodland.

Locally sourced food is particularly import for Aloha Harvest, whose work rescues food from waste – in the 23 million pounds of it in the last two decades.

As the City announced on Friday, it will be launching an eight-week food drive effort on Thursday, April 30m with the Foodbank of Hawaii, Hawaii Community Foundation, and Bank of Hawaii to serve an estimated 4,000 households twice weekly.

The Royal Hawaiian Band has provided coordination support for this effort and will transport, pack, and assist in distributing the food to families in need.