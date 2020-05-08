Live Now
1,000 bags of food distributed in Central Maui

Coronavirus

County of Maui / Brian Perry photos

HONOLULU (KHON2) — About 1,000 bags of food were distributed Thursday, May 7, at the War Memorial Gymnasium parking lot to individuals impacted by COVID-19 in Central Maui.

The distribution was a collaborative effort with VIP Foodservice, Maui County Farm Bureau, Mahi Pono, Valley Isle Fellowship, the Hawaii National Guard, Alaska Airlines, Maui Police Department, the Maui County Department of Parks & Recreation, Office of the Mayor and countless volunteers.

Over 6,000 bags of food and produce have been distributed to communities across Maui County.

“To all the local businesses and volunteers who sacrificed their time and donated food, mahalo for making this food distribution such a great success for people who’ve fallen on hard times,” Mayor Michael Victorino said. “These food distribution events have shown what our community can accomplish when we work together. I continue to be grateful for everyone’s hard work and support.”

For more information on COVID-19 in Maui County, visit mauicounty.gov.

