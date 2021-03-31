100 coronavirus cases, 1 death reported in Hawaii on March 31

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reported 100 new COVID-19 cases on March 31. There are 42 new coronavirus cases on Oahu, 30 on Maui, 16 on the Big Island, one on Kauai, one on Lanai and 10 out of state. That brings the state total to 29,681.

DOH also reported one new coronavirus-related death for the state on Wednesday. The death toll now stands at 463.

