HONOLULU (KHON2) — The rise in COVID cases might be alarming for some as numbers continue to climb higher and higher.

Over the last week, there have been 3,851 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 718 on the Big Island, 391 on Kauai, 33 on Lanai, 616 on Maui, 40 on Molokai and 119 diagnosed out of state.

The daily average cases are 722 and the average test positivity rate is 14.3%.

This might be a good time to check on your COVID preparedness kit in case you or a loved one does exhibit COVID symptoms or test positive.

To start, having at least two weeks’ worth of food is advised by the CDC. Things like soup, potatoes, protein, crackers and other bland items are best.

List of items to have on hand:

Cough drops Tissues Canned food Fever reducing medicine Thermometer Sports drink Herbal tea Disinfectant spray Disinfectant wipes Hand sanitizer

The best thing to do if you test positive is to stay home, drink plenty of fluids and stay rested.

Even with this new variant of COVID-19 most people still have mild to moderate symptoms that can go away on their own without medical treatment.

For more information on what to do if you test positive head to the Hawaii’s Department of Health website or click here to be taken to the CDC’s website.