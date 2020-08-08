10 employees in Honolulu Hale and Honolulu Hale Annex test positive for COVID-19

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The city announced Friday night, August 7, that 10 employees inside Honolulu Hale and Honolulu Hale Annex have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight of the 10 employees are with the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services, one is from the Department of Facility Maintenance, and one is a city clerk.

“We’ll be working with the Council Chair’s office to determine what actions need to be taken pending the results of yesterday’s testing at Honolulu Hale. This may include closing the Hale to the public after the election is concluded,” according to a representative from the city.

