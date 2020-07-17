1 new fatality, 23 new cases of COVID-19 brings state total to 1,334

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 as well as one fatality on July 17 for the state. The state’s death toll stands at 23. The cumulative state total in cases is now 1,334.

One new cases required hospitalization. There were 19 new recoveries also reported, totaling 994 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 317 active cases in Hawaii.

The DOH reported 121,512 test results have been received as of July 16.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 109

Honolulu: 1,025

Kauai: 43

Maui: 135

Pending/Unknown: 3

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 22

Required Hospitalization: 139 (1)

Deaths: 23 (1)

Released from isolation: 994 (19)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

