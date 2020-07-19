1 new COVID-19 case reported at Pearl City Nursing Home

PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Following the third round of mass testing at Pearl City Nursing Home, the facility was informed that one person tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the PCNH management, the person who tested positive is an employee. The total number of cases in this cluster rises to 11.

“From what we know, this is a community-acquired infection and not from PCNH, although conclusive tracing has not been completed yet,” said PCNH management in a statement.

The facility says that the employee returned from an international trip and self-quarantined at home for 14-days. Friday, July 17, was the employees’s first day back at work, which was when the facility was conducting its third round of testing.

“The employee was not working in the Red Zone, nor was the employee working with any other positive staff or residents. Which is what leads us to believe it was community-acquired,” the facility wrote.

PCNH confirmed with KHON2 that all of the residents who tested positive for COVID-19 have been transferred out of the facility and to hospitals.

Here’s the full statement below:

