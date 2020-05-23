1 new COVID-19 case on Maui brings the state total to 643

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Maui bringing the state total to 643.
Four new recoveries were also reported, totaling 589 who have been released from isolation.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 81 (0)
- Honolulu: 414 (0)
- Kauai: 20 (0)
- Maui: 118 (1)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10
- Required Hospitalization: 84 (0)
- Deaths: 17 (0)
- Released from isolation: 589 (0)
