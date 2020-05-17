1 new COVID-19 case on Big Island brings state total to 640

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports 1 new COVID-19 case on Big Island which brings the state total to 640.

One more person recovered from the coronavirus bringing the state totale to 573 people released from isolation.

