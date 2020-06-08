1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 676

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today for the state, from Honolulu County. The state total is now 676.

Of the 676 total positive tests, 41 are active cases. The DOH reported 63,259 test results have been received as of June 7.

No new cases required hospitalization. One additional patient was released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 618.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 81
  • Honolulu: 442 (1)
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 120
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12
  • Required Hospitalization: 84
  • Deaths: 17
  • Released from isolation: 618 (1)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories