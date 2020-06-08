1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 676

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today for the state, from Honolulu County. The state total is now 676.

Of the 676 total positive tests, 41 are active cases. The DOH reported 63,259 test results have been received as of June 7.

No new cases required hospitalization. One additional patient was released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 618.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 81

Honolulu: 442 (1)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 120

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 12

Required Hospitalization: 84

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 618 (1)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.