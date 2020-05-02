1 new case of COVID-19 reported from Maui County brings state total to 620

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1 new case of COVID-19 reported from Maui County. The state total is now 620.

Nine more patients have recovered, totaling 541 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 73 (0)
  • Honolulu: 400 (0)
  • Kauai: 21 (0)
  • Maui: 117 (1 new)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 9
  • Required Hospitalization: 72 (0)
  • Deaths: 16
  • Released from isolation: 541 (9)

For more information, visit the DOH website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

79° / 67°
Clouds giving way to sun
Clouds giving way to sun 10% 79° 67°

Sunday

79° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 79° 67°

Monday

78° / 66°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 78° 66°

Tuesday

79° / 65°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 79° 65°

Wednesday

78° / 65°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 78° 65°

Thursday

77° / 66°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 77° 66°

Friday

77° / 66°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 77° 66°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
79°

78°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
78°

78°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
78°

77°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

76°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

74°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

73°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

70°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

69°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

68°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
68°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
69°

72°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

74°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

76°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

Trending Stories