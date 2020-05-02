HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1 new case of COVID-19 reported from Maui County. The state total is now 620.
Nine more patients have recovered, totaling 541 who have been released from isolation.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 73 (0)
- Honolulu: 400 (0)
- Kauai: 21 (0)
- Maui: 117 (1 new)
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 9
- Required Hospitalization: 72 (0)
- Deaths: 16
- Released from isolation: 541 (9)
For more information, visit the DOH website here.
- 1 new case of COVID-19 reported from Maui County brings state total to 620
- Preschool Open Doors program deadline extended to May 15
- WATCH: Top experts answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 2
- Inmates released amid COVID-19 pandemic
- Trade winds remain breezy this weekend