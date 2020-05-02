1 new case of COVID-19 reported from Maui County brings state total to 620

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reports 1 new case of COVID-19 reported from Maui County. The state total is now 620.

Nine more patients have recovered, totaling 541 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 73 (0)

Honolulu: 400 (0)

Kauai: 21 (0)

Maui: 117 (1 new)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 9

Required Hospitalization: 72 (0)

Deaths: 16

Released from isolation: 541 (9)

