1 new case of COVID-19 plus 1 removed case keeps state total at 653

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today for the state, from Honolulu County. One case from Maui County was also removed after the DOH updated its testing information. The state total is now 653.

Of the 653 total positive tests, 24 are active cases. The DOH reported 56,569 test results have been received as of June 2.

No new cases required hospitalization. Three additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is 612.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 81

Honolulu: 423 (1)

Kauai: 20

Maui: 119 (-1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10

Required Hospitalization: 83

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 612 (3)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.