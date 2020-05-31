1 new case of COVID-19 from Maui County reported brings state total to 652

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The state Department of Health reports 1 new case of COVID-19 from Maui County reported brings state total to 652.

Two new recoveries were also reported, totaling 608 who have been released from isolation. There are currently 27 active cases in Hawaii.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 81 (0)
  • Honolulu: 421 (0)
  • Kauai: 20 (0)
  • Maui: 120 (1)
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10
  • Required Hospitalization: 83 (0)
  • Deaths: 17 (0)
  • Released from isolation:606 (2)

