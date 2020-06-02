1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 653

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported one new case of COVID-19 today for the state, from Honolulu County. The state total is now 653.

Of the 653 total positive tests, 27 are active cases. The DOH reported 55,719 test results have been received as of June 1.

No new cases required hospitalization. One additional patient was released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is 609.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 81

Honolulu: 422 (1)

Kauai: 20

Maui: 120

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10

Required Hospitalization: 83

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 609 (1)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.