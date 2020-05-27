1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 644

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today for the state, from Hawaii Island. The state total is now 644.

Of the 644 total positive tests, 27 are active cases. The DOH reported 51,839 test results have been received as of May 27.

No new cases required hospitalization. Seven additional patients were released from isolation. The total number of recoveries is now 600.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 82 (1)

Honolulu: 414

Kauai: 20

Maui: 118

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10

Required Hospitalization: 83

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 600 (7)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.