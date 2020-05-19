1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 641

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today for the state, from Hawaii County. The total is now 641.

Of the 641 total positive tests, 46 are still active cases. The DOH reports 45,023 test results have been received as of May 18th.

No new cases required hospitalization, and four additional patients have been released from isolation, totaling 578 recoveries.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 78 (1)

Honolulu: 415

Kauai: 21

Maui: 117

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10

Required Hospitalization: 82

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 578 (4)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.