1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 638

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today for the state, from Hawaii Island. The state total is now 638.

Of the 638 total positive tests, 56 are still active cases. The DOH reports 40,990 test results have been received as of May 14th, an increase of 165 from May 13th. The total test count as of May 15th is not yet available, but will be added as soon as it is. The number of total test results received for the preceding days are listed below:

May 14: 40,990

May 13: 40,825

May 12: 38,881

May 11: 38,467

May 10: 38,042

No new cases required hospitalization, and one additional patient has been released from isolation, totaling 565 recoveries.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 76 (1)

Honolulu: 414

Kauai: 21

Maui: 117

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10**

Required Hospitalization: 81

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 565* (1)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

*On May 8th, the Department of Health revised this number. In an email to KHON, the DOH stated: “the 17 deaths and the one case that travelled home should not be included in the total for Released from Isolation. The number will be adjusted without those cases.” This revision has also changed the number of active cases.

**On May 14th, the DOH reported: “AS A RESULT OF UPDATED INFORMATION, ONE HI RESIDENT DIAGNOSED OUTSIDE OF HAWAII WAS REMOVED FROM THE COUNTS.”