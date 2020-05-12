1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 635

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today for the state, from Honolulu County. The state total is now 635.

Of the 635 total positive tests, 55 are still active cases. The DOH reports that 38,467 tests have been administered as of May 11th, an increase of 425 tests from May 10th. The total test count as of May 12th is not yet available, but will be added as soon as it is.

No new cases required hospitalization, and 2 additional patients have been released from isolation, totaling 563 recoveries.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 75

Honolulu: 411 (1)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 117

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 11

Required Hospitalization: 81

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 563* (2)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

*On May 8th, the Department of Health revised this number. In an email to KHON, the DOH stated: “the 17 deaths and the one case that travelled home should not be included in the total for Released from Isolation. The number will be adjusted without those cases.” This revision has also changed the number of active cases.