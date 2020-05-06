1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 626

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today, from Honolulu County. The state total is now 626.

Of the 626 total positive tests, 51 are still active cases. The DOH reported that over 34,000 individuals have been tested.

1 new case required hospitalization. 7 more patients have recovered, totaling 558 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 74

Honolulu: 405 (1)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 116

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10

Required Hospitalization: 74 (1)

Deaths: 17

Released from isolation: 558 (7)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.