1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 626

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today, from Honolulu County. The state total is now 626.
Of the 626 total positive tests, 51 are still active cases. The DOH reported that over 34,000 individuals have been tested.
1 new case required hospitalization. 7 more patients have recovered, totaling 558 who have been released from isolation.
Here is an in-depth breakdown:
- Hawaii County: 74
- Honolulu: 405 (1)
- Kauai: 21
- Maui: 116
- Pending/Unknown: 0
- HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 10
- Required Hospitalization: 74 (1)
- Deaths: 17
- Released from isolation: 558 (7)
For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.