1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 621

Coronavirus

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today, from Hawaii County. The state total is now 621.

Of the 621 total positive tests, 56 are still active cases. The DOH reported that over 34,000 individuals have been tested.

No new cases required hospitalization. Four more patients have recovered, totaling 548 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

  • Hawaii County: 75 (1)
  • Honolulu: 400
  • Kauai: 21
  • Maui: 116
  • Pending/Unknown: 0
  • HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 9
  • Required Hospitalization: 73
  • Deaths: 17
  • Released from isolation: 548 (4)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.

