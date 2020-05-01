1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 619

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today, from Honolulu County. The state total is now 619.

Of the 619 total positive tests, 71 are still active cases. The DOH reported that over 31,000 individuals have been tested.

Two new cases required hospitalization. Six more patients have recovered, totaling 532 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 73

Honolulu: 400 (1)

Kauai: 21

Maui: 116

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 9

Required Hospitalization: 72 (2)

Deaths: 16

Released from isolation: 532 (6)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.