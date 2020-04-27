1 new case of COVID-19 brings state total to 607

HONOLULU (KHON) — The Department of Health reported 1 new case of COVID-19 today, from Maui County. The state total is now at 607.

In addition to the new cases, the DOH reported two new deaths associated with COVID-19 — one last night and one today — bringing the state total to 16. Today’s case was an Oahu woman over 65 with underlying health conditions.

Of the 607 total positive tests, 98 are still active cases. The DOH reported that over 25,000 individuals have been tested.

No new cases required hospitalization. Five more patients have recovered, totaling 493 who have been released from isolation.

Here is an in-depth breakdown:

Hawaii County: 70

Honolulu: 396

Kauai: 21

Maui: 113 (1)

Pending/Unknown: 0

HI Residents Diagnosed outside of HI: 7

Required Hospitalization: 68

Deaths: 16 (2)

Released from isolation: 493 (5)

For a detailed county-by-county breakdown, visit the DOH website here.