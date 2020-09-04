1 more COVID-related death reported at Hilo Medical’s veterans home on Thursday

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Another death was reported at Hilo Medical’s Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home.

According to hospital officials on Thursday, Sept. 3, the death happened on Wednesday night, Sept. 2, and was not included in the hospital’s Wednesday COVID update. This brings the total COVID-related deaths to five.

The hospital added that these people also had significant and underlying health issues.

A total of 46 residents and 15 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 at the veterans home. There are no residents who are currently hospitalized at Hilo Medical Center.

As for the hospital, four more staff members from various departments tested positive for the virus. All of the employees are quarantining at home.

