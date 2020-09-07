1 COVID-related death reported Saturday at Hilo Medical’s veterans home

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — One more COVID-related death was reported at Hilo Medical’s Yukio Okutso State Veterans Home on Sunday, Sept. 6.

According to health officials, the person who died also had significant, underlying health issues. This brings the total resident deaths related to COVID-19 to seven.

Senator Brian Schatz commented on the situation and wrote in a statement, “It is increasingly clear to me that the state home is understaffed and ill equipped to stop this outbreak on its own. Moreover, I am concerned that the state and county have been too slow to respond to the crisis with the urgency that it demands, including with a request for more federal assistance.”

Officials on Saturday previously reported that the death total was five, but clarified on Sunday that the person who was previously taken out of the death total was added again after a positive test on Sunday, which was “subsequent PCR coupled with the rapid test,” bringing the total to seven.

The Sept. 6 report also added that a total of 55 residents and 18 employees have tested positive for the virus. Five of its residents have recovered.

As for Hilo Medical Center, there is a total of 14 COVID-positive patients hospitalized. Five are in the ICU and nine are in the COVID unit.

