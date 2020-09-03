1 COVID-related death, over a dozen more cases reported at Hilo Medical’s veterans home

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Hilo Medical Center announced one death, and over a dozen new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, September 2.

Hospital officials reported that one person has died at the Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home. There is now a total of four COVID-related deaths with significant, underlying health issues.

It was also reported on Wednesday that 18 more residents and two employees at the facility has tested COVID-positive as a result of recent retesting. This brings the cumulative case total to 58–46 residents and 12 employees.

As for Hilo Medical Center, a total of four employees from various departments tested positive.

Hospital officials said on Wednesday, “Each case is being managed by contact tracing, appropriate testing, and monitored by Employee Health.”

All of the employees are quarantining at home.

There are eight patients who have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Two are in the ICU, and there are 6 in the COVID Unit.

