YMCA adds Grab-and-Go free meal distribution sites

HONOLULU (KHON2) — All this week the YMCA of Honolulu will be there for families who are in need of a meal.

The Grab-N-Go meal project is at five different locations to offer a healthy lunch from 11:30 to 12:30 noon.

Each meal packaged is under the sanitation and safe hygiene guidelines of the CDC.

We spoke with the executive director of youth development for the YMCA of Honolulu who said there’s always areas on the island where children go hungry.

“To be able to go somewhere and at least have one nutritious meal of the day I think is relieving a lot of stress from our families,” said YMCA of Honolulu executive director Dian Tabangay. “Our sites were visited by children of all ages.”

The YMCA distribution sites are in addition to the 38 Hawaii public school sites that were recently announced by the Department of Education that will be providing breakfast and lunch.

As a USDA Summer Food Service Program Sponsor, the YMCA of Honolulu’s anti-hunger program helps children in need of food while schools are closed.

The free meals will be prepared, individually packaged and distributed under the sanitation and safe hygiene guidelines of the CDC. Adults picking up meals must be accompanied by their children.



To make a monetary donation, please email kvanduyne@ymcahonolulu.org.

Monetary donations can also be made online at https://www.ymcahonolulu.org/donate.

The five pick-up and go; or drive through distribution sites will be stationed outside of the following facilities are:

Kipapa Elementary – Outside

95-076 Kipapa Drive

Mililani, HI 96789

Puohala Elementary – Outside

45-233 Kulauli Street

Kaneohe, HI 96744

Kalihi Valley International Bike Program – Outside

1638 Kamehameha IV Road

Honolulu, Hawaii 96819

Palolo Valley Homes, LP – Outside

2170 Ahe Street

Honolulu, Hawaii 96816

Nuuanu YMCA – Outside

1441 Pali Highway

Honolulu, Hawaii 96813