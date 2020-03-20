XFL cancels inaugural season due to coronavirus

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – MARCH 01: Head coach June Jones of the Houston Roughnecks on the field during warmups at an XFL football game against the Dallas Renegades on March 01, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Due to COVID-19, the XFL announced on Friday that it decided to cancel its inaugural season.

The XFL’s original run, which took place back in 2001, lasted just one season. The 2020 revival lasted five games, but in the league’s announcement, it already indicated that it is preparing for another season.

The league featured a handful of Hawaii ties, led by former Hawaii coach June Jones and former Pearl City quarterback Jordan Ta’amu.

Jones guided the Houston Roughnecks to the league’s best record at 5-0. Three other teams tied for second in the league at 3-2, including the St. Louis BattleHawks, led by Ta’amu. Ta’amu finishes the season as the completion percentage leader at 72.3 percent, completing 97 of his 134 passes for 1,050 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions.

XFL players are now free to pursue NFL contracts, as the new NFL league year started on Wednesday.