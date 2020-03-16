Wynn, Encore temporarily closing to reduce coronavirus spread

HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s a major closure on the Las Vegas strip.

Wynn Resorts announced that it will temporarily close Wynn Las Vegas and Encore on March 17 at 6 p.m.

The company said that it has committed to pay all of its full-time Wynn and Encore employees during the time of its closure.

Company officials say that the closure is expected to last for two weeks and after that time the company will evaluate the situation then.

But it won’t be completely deserted. Wynn Resorts says that a limited amount of employees and management will remain at the resort to secure and maintain the facility.