Wife of Japanese man with Coronavirus also has Coronavirus

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

According to Associated Press in Japan, NHK reports, a woman who was traveling with her husband to Hawaii in January and February has now contracted the Coronavirus.

The Hawaii Department of Health confirmed on Friday, that the husband had tested the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The couple, in their 60s, came from Japan. They were on Maui from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3 and on Oahu from Feb. 3 to 7.

He got sick Feb 7. She was confirmed infected Feb 15.

He was taken to hospital Feb 13 and they ran tests on her. NHK reports that she was confirmed on February 15.

Hawaii health officials Friday confirmed her husband had the disease, but her condition was unknown until today.