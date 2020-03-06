WATCH: TheBus president discusses cleaning procedures in preparation for COVID-19

President and General Manager of TheBus Roger Morton spoke to the press Friday morning about cleaning procedures amidst coronavirus concerns. The news conference can be watched in the video above.
