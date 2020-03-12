WATCH: State committee on COVID-19 economic preparedness holds first meeting

HONOLULU (KHON) — A state committee tasked with economic and financial preparedness amid the COVID-19 outbreak held its first meeting this morning. The committee discussed economic forecasts as well as how different industries could be impacted by the virus. The meeting can be seen in the video above.
