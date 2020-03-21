WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Kakaʻako

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Dr. Scott Miscovich, and Executive Director of the Office of Economic Development Ed Hawkins spoke to the press today about the new COVID-19 drive-thru test site opening at Kakaʻako tomorrow.
Among the issues discussed were eligibility requirements for testing, which are: symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath; a history of recent travel; or working in a high-contact industry such as tourism, health care and emergency response.
The news conference can be viewed in the video above.
- Tua Tagovailoa still plans to provide workout video to NFL teams
- DLNR: all State parks and commercial ocean and trail tours closed
- FEMA releases coronavirus rumor control website
- No, the National Guard isn’t imposing martial law – here’s how they’re combating coronavirus
- State and city officials push governor to mandate quarantine for all arriving passengers