WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site at Kakaʻako

HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Dr. Scott Miscovich, and Executive Director of the Office of Economic Development Ed Hawkins spoke to the press today about the new COVID-19 drive-thru test site opening at Kakaʻako tomorrow.

Among the issues discussed were eligibility requirements for testing, which are: symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath; a history of recent travel; or working in a high-contact industry such as tourism, health care and emergency response.

