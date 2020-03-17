HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell spoke to the press on Monday to discuss the City’s ongoing response efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Caldwell confirmed Hawaii’s first case of community spread, and detailed closures of all C&C indoor facilities through April. The news conference can be seen in the video above.
- Stuck at home? Go on a virtual field trip or learn a new language or skill
- Flash Flood Warning canceled for Kauai; public shelter opens at Hanalei Elementary School
- Mid-Pacific Institute closes campus until April 12, online classes start in April
- Hawaii National Guard ready to step in against spread of COVID-19
- WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses City & County’s response to COVID-19