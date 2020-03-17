WATCH: Mayor Caldwell discusses City & County’s response to COVID-19

Live Now
HONOLULU (KHON) — Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell spoke to the press on Monday to discuss the City’s ongoing response efforts amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mayor Caldwell confirmed Hawaii’s first case of community spread, and detailed closures of all C&C indoor facilities through April. The news conference can be seen in the video above.

