WATCH: Governor Ige announces supplementary emergency proclamation for COVID-19

With coronavirus concerns affecting local schools and businesses, many families may be stuck at home for an extended period of time. If you find your family in this situation, these are a few ways in which you can keep occupied.

The Hawaii State Public Library System has a plethora of resources for library card holders. You can learn a new language--because everyone should have a few pirate words in their vocabulary. Through their partner app, you can access thousands of ebooks and audio books. You can even take a free online class--maybe you or your child want to learn to code--you can on their site.