WATCH: Gov. Ige discusses plans for continuing and maintaining State benefits and services amid pandemic measures

HONOLULU (KHON) — Governor David Ige held a news conference with Director of the Department of Hawaiian Homelands William Aila and Director of the Department of Human Services Pankaj Bhanot to discuss how essential State services and benefits programs will continue during the emergency stay-at-home order. The conference is in the video above.
Other speakers partook in the conference, however technical difficulties prevented quality recording.
