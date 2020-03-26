WATCH: Gov. Ige discusses plans for continuing and maintaining State benefits and services amid pandemic measures

Starting tomorrow, the state will start placing everyone arriving at the airports under quarantine. Returning residents will have to stay home, while visitors will be forced to remain in their hotel room for two weeks.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority says 4,131 people flew in to Hawaii Tuesday, most of them are residents. And while that is a considerable drop from the more than 34,000 on the same day last year, that is still a lot of people who can potentially spread the virus here. The state's main message for Hawaii residents still thinking about travelling is don't do it.