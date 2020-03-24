Live Now
KHON2 News at 5

WATCH: Gov. Ige announces statewide emergency stay-at-home order

Coronavirus

by: web staff

Posted: / Updated:

HONOLULU (KHON) — Governor David Ige held a news conference on Monday afternoon to announce a statewide emergency order for residents to stay at home and work from home. The order will go into effect starting 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25th, and will last through April 30th. The conference can be viewed in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story