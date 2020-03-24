WATCH: Gov. Ige announces statewide emergency stay-at-home order

HONOLULU (KHON) — Governor David Ige held a news conference on Monday afternoon to announce a statewide emergency order for residents to stay at home and work from home. The order will go into effect starting 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 25th, and will last through April 30th. The conference can be viewed in the video above.
