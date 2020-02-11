WATCH: Department of Health provides updates on the steps it is taking to monitor the coronavirus

On Monday, Lt. Governor Josh Green, Department of Health Deputy Director Dr. Bruce Anderson, and Hawaii State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Park spoke to the press to provide updates on what the state is doing to monitor the 2019 Novel Coronavirus. The news conference can be viewed in the video above.
- Men’s Basketball Returns Home To Host Long Beach State
- Ta’amu’s winning effort headlines players and coaches with Hawaii ties in XFL’s opening weekend
- Affordable housing for single parents opens on Oahu
- Numerous showers to remain over islands through Tuesday, easing slightly by Wednesday
- Remarkable Women Sponsored by Ulta Beauty – Clara Priester