WATCH: Coronavirus briefing with Gov. Ige, Lt. Gov. Green, and State and Army officials

HONOLULU (KHON) — After 11 new cases of coronavirus in Hawaii, a briefing was held with Governor David Ige, Lt. Governor Josh Green, Department of Health Director Bruce Anderson, Department of Transportation Public Information Officer Tim Sakahara, and Lt. Col. Kathryn Sanborn, Commander of the US Army Corps of Engineers. The news conference can be seen in the video above.
