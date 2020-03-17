US Sen. Mazie Hirono discusses federal response to COVID-19 outbreak

HONOLULU (KHON2) – From increasing unemployment benefits to getting paid sick leave, Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono has been working on hard on Capitol Hill and fighting the spread of the Coronavirus in the islands.

Hirono addressed the second Coronavirus package passed by the House over the weekend that still needs to pass the Senate.

She also addressed those who work in the tourism industry and are struggling financially during this global pandemic.

The Senator also spoke about extended spring break for public school and what can officials do to help parents.

Watch the video for Sen. Hirono’s full interview on Wake Up 2day.