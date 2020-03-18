US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard discusses response to Coronavirus outbreak and what’s being done to help those affected

HONOLULU (KHON2) – All 50 states in the US now have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in Hawaii stands at 14. On a national scale, President Trump just closed the US and Canada border Wednesday morning.

He also announced that he’s invoking a federal provision that allows the government to marshal the private sector in response to the Coronavirus.

US Rep. Tulsi Gabbard joined Wake Up 2day in a live interview to discuss what’s been done to help those affected by the pandemic.