UH’s Ptasnik supports USA Swimming’s call for postponement of Olympics

On Friday, USA Swimming made its request to delay the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo by one year.

USA Swimming respectfully requests that the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee advocate for the postponement of the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. pic.twitter.com/q5bhUwi05q — USA Swimming (@USASwimming) March 20, 2020

University of Hawaii swimming and diving coach Elliot Ptasnik, who has coached Olympic champions himself, is in support of that notion.

The first-year head coach at UH spoke to KHON2’s Ren Clayton about why it would be a good idea for the Olympics to delay the games, most notably how it would help the organizers of the event.

“There’s three ways we can go here: It can carry on on time, it could be postponed preferably one year, or it could be canceled altogether. Based on everything going on in the world, the best thing to do is postpone is one year,” he said. “It’s gonna take a lot of pressure off the athletes. There’s a lot of people around the world scrambling right now trying to pull time, trying to do it within the mandate of 10 (people) or less. It’s just a bit of a mess. First and foremost for the mental confidence of these athletes, it’s just better to take the pressure off and put all out focus into public health. Put sports secondary for now and postpone it for one year. All the facilities will be there.

“The longer we wait, the more these athletes scramble. It’s a lot of pressure right now during a time where we don’t need that. We just need to take care of ourselves and our community and put sport aside for a moment.”

The 2020 Olympics are currently set for July 24 to August 9 in Tokyo. The International Olympic Committee, the governing body of the Olympics, has yet to alter the status of this summer’s games.