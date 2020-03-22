UH students start all courses online Monday

HONOLULU (KHON2) — UH students start all classes online on Monday, Mar. 23 as spring break is over.

This is in light of the COVID-19 heath crisis, and it is an effort to help prevent the spread of the virus.

This impacts about 46,000 students and 9,700 faculty and staff across the 10 campus system

The staff have spent more than a week preparing for the transition to the online courses.

The faculty union, the University of Hawaii Professional Assembly (UPHA), and UH administration formed a working group that meets daily to address faculty needs and concerns.

UH campuses are still open for students including libraries and other services along with student housing and dining halls (with takeout only) on the UH Manoa and UH Hilo campuses.

UH is allowing employees, who are able, to work from home remotely, and employees who are still going into work are practicing social distancing.

More information and all of UH’s COVID-19 updates and messages can be found at UHNews.org.